Location, Location, Location. Unique Mid Century Style home sits on almost an acre of land in the prestigious and historic Colonia Solana neighborhood. Located near Reid Park, Zoo, tennis courts and golf courses. Nearby is HI Corbett Field, El Con Shopping Center, and minutes to the UofA. Easy access to downtown and all parts of Tucson for work or enjoyment. Only Two owners have owned this gem for more than 30 years each. Oozing with Charm, upon entry you will observe the rich and warm walnut paneling throughout the house into the bedrooms. The family room has a gorgeous wood burning fireplace, tiled floors, Ceiling fan, vaulted wood ceilings, surround sound and French doors leading to the rear yard. Backyard oasis with an amazing heated sports pool and spa,
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,275,000
