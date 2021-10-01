 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,290,000

Custom Home! permits are approved and paid for, soil tested, road is in, well is dug and activated, solar gates are installed! As you can see in our virtual representation here, all you need to do is put the details in place and the home is finished within 8 months of accepted signed contract! The views are of the best of the best! You sit perched on a 5 acre lot looking out over the city with the bigger than life Catalinas as the backdrop. This private location has no HOA, you quickly feel the release of the city pressures while here. This custom home has all the boxes checked, all quality and you get to make it you own with interior and exterior color choices, granite counter tops, custom cabinets, custom built in closet features, the possibilities!

