4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,295,000

Range pricing $1,295,000-$1,350,000. Captivating 6+ acre contemporary Cobo Catalina Mid-century design by renowned architect Robert Swaim boasts floor to ceiling windows complemented by a flowing open floorplan w/ 360 degree views of Pusch Ridge, Pima Canyon & the Tucson Mountains. 2021 remodel includes a complete luxury kitchen outfitted w/ professional grade appliances wrapped in beautiful high movement granite. Modern terrazzo porcelain tile & refinished hardwood floors throughout. Walk outside to a new landscaped terraced pool leading to a cantilevered deck w/ unobstructed vistas & spectacular city lights. Step into a separate 1,408 Sq. Ft. temperature controlled 4 bay/RV garage+workshop w/ lift height ceilings. Expansive bonus studio holds a full gym. A complete Foothills Estate!

