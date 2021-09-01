 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,295,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,295,000

Custom Wrought Iron Dual Automatic Gates and decorative Gabion Walls at each end of a Circular Drive grant access to this Magnificent Horse property ideally located in NW Tucson. This one of a kind equestrian property features too many custom amenities to list: Owned /transferable Solar System, Oversized 3 car garage w/full casita on top. Plus detached outbuilding with storage/gym under air. Located minutes away from a new mall, The Omni Tucson National Golf resort and spa, various dinner options, access to U of A Orchestra/Shows, etc. Situated on a lush lot with an abundant variety of local plants, trees, and saguaros. A covered entryway lined with decorative pavers, then a vaulted ceiling foyer with custom tile inset welcomes guests to your new home. Once inside

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News