4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,295,000

This timeless contemporary design sits on the premium view lot in the prestigious Catalina Ridge Community in Oro Valley. Custom stacked stone columns lead you through the foyer and into the spacious Great Room. The Great Room, Dining Room, Kitchen and Master showcase incredible panoramic views of the Catalina Mountains. The design allows natural light to flow in, creating the perfect ambiance. The open floor plan creates the perfect space for family and entertaining. Amenities include a gourmet kitchen, a large waterfall island, dramatic fireplace, spacious master suite with spa-like En-suite bath large master closet. The oversize four car garage with shop and storage areas provide room for your favorite toys, a shop, spacious storage or even a home gym.LISTING AGENT IS RELATED TO SELLER