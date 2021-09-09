ROCKING K RANCH RETREAT... Uninterrupted 360 views on this gorgeous 5 acre horse property. Luxury upgrades and artisan finishes throughout this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom residence with loft. Dynamic lighting compliment both front and rear courtyards, perfect for entertaining guests or simply relaxing in your own private getaway. In winter, curl up by the fire. In summer, cool off in the sparkling salt water pool. Enjoy a ride along Pantano Wash or work on your projects in the 864sq/ft workshop/studio. The property is fully fenced, has 3-6 horse stalls depending on configuration, spacious tack room, round pen and arena. Loads of functional and quality extras, this one has it all!Featured in the June edition of Tucson Lifestyle MagazinePhotos: Ron McCoy
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,295,000
