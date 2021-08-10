MUST SEE! AMAZING VIEWS on almost 4 acres that you will share with a family of deer! Go fishing down the road at your gorgeous private community lake and picnic area. From there, take an easy nature walk to your private community ''mini Sabino Canyon'' Just a few minutes from restaurants and shopping. This beautiful contemporary home is located in east Tucson.Take in the amazing views: mountain/sunrise/sunset as well as the surrounding desert from the numerous windows and inviting backyard. The home is bright and spacious with an open floor plan that is wonderful for entertaining or just relaxing and enjoying the tranquility of your surroundings. There are four bedrooms in a split floor plan. The master bedroom features two walk in closets,
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,300,000
