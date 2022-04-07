 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,300,000

Fabulous custom home built by esteemed Milestone Homes. Gated entry leads down long winding concrete drive to a private sanctuary. Steel framed with stucco finish, courtyard style home with wonderful mountain and city views. Sprawling 2.28 acre private lot bordering riparian area. Four bedroom split floorplan, plus den, three and a half bathrooms. Large kitchen with white and glass cabinets, double Viking ovens and five burner cook-top, Bosch dishwasher, granite counter tops, double sink with walk-in pantry. Formal dining room with built-in cabinets. Large, private master bedroom suite boasts open beamed ceilings, cozy modified beehive fireplace, master bath with soaking tub and shower. Large walk-in closet with built-in cabinetry. Large, deep, bricked covered patio with city views

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tucson’s 'gray water' program failing to produce results

Tucson’s 'gray water' program failing to produce results

For Star subscribers: A recent city study showed that fewer than 30 residents said they’re taking advantage of the decade-old initiative to re-use some of their household water for landscaping. The program pays homeowners up to $1,000 to purchase needed equipment.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News