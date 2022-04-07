4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,300,000

Fabulous custom home built by esteemed Milestone Homes. Gated entry leads down long winding concrete drive to a private sanctuary. Steel framed with stucco finish, courtyard style home with wonderful mountain and city views. Sprawling 2.28 acre private lot bordering riparian area. Four bedroom split floorplan, plus den, three and a half bathrooms. Large kitchen with white and glass cabinets, double Viking ovens and five burner cook-top, Bosch dishwasher, granite counter tops, double sink with walk-in pantry. Formal dining room with built-in cabinets. Large, private master bedroom suite boasts open beamed ceilings, cozy modified beehive fireplace, master bath with soaking tub and shower. Large walk-in closet with built-in cabinetry. Large, deep, bricked covered patio with city views