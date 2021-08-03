 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,350,000

Welcome Home. Come on into this brand new full-custom luxury home on nearly 6 acres. Walk through the masterfully crafted 10x5ft metal & African Padauk wood pivot-door to be welcomed by the water-jet cut tiled foyer. The open concept great room has 14 ft ceilings, phenomenal west-facing sunset views of Sombrero peak & a seamless connection to the magnificent kitchen with 10-ft cabinetry, blended hood, rich granite counters, & expansive island with breakfast bar. The opulence continues in the north-wing with a 320sqft Master suite featuring a wall of glass facing west for breathtaking sunsets, 2 large walk-in closets, one-of-a-kind wet-room concept bathroom with 2 separate vanities & make-up vanity all focused around a gorgeous shower w/ 2 showerheads, 2 rain showerheads, and a wand sprayer

