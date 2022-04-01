4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,355,020

Fairfield Homes New Construction in the Foothills. The home is over 3200 sq ft with 4 bedrooms, 4 car garage, 12' ceilings in the main living area. Teen lounge with nook. Price is subject to change once home is colorized with the design center. Buyer will have an opportunity to select and customize the interiors up until March 1st, 2022. This homesite sits up high in the community for beautiful views of the city, to be enjoyed from the patio, or open the 16' x 10' multi sliding glass door and let the indoor/outdoor living come alive. The rendering is conceptual and may not be an exact depiction of the final product.