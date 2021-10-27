Hilltop Gem in Hacienda Del Sol Est. Walls of Windows, Panoramic Mt & City Views, 10' Ceilings, 4 Bdrm, 4 Ba, Master Bdrm on both levels, Picturesque Balcony. Main Level boasts Grand Living Rm w/Hardwood Floor & Trav. FP. Gourmet Eat-In Kitchen w/Sub-Zero Frig, Gas Cooktop Island, Dbl. Oven, Marvel Bev. Center & Lg. Pantry. Spacious Formal Dining area or Family Rm. Primary Suite incls. FP, Walk-in Closet, Garden Jetted Tub, Trav. Shower & Separate Vanities. Lower Level perfect for teens/guests, 3 Lg Bdrms encircling Family/Game/Exercise Rm w/Walk-out Patios, 2 Baths & Lg. Laundry Rm. Serene Heated Salt-Water Pool w/remote & Beautifully Designed Landscaping w/30 Fruit Trees. Private Front Courtyard is also Turn-around Driveway with Parking. Guard/Gated Com. Close to U of A & Banner
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,375,000
