4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,379,710

Fairfield Homes New Construction. 4 bedroom en-suite with flex room/office, extra storage in garage with 2' extended garage on 2 bay. Dual walk in closets with a double vanity in primary bath. 12' ceilings in main living area. 8 ' interior doors and a 48'' linear fireplace. Enjoy the large open concept with 12 X 8 center meet sliders to let the outdoors in. Small gated community, 5 homesites in the foothills. Can be yours to colorize the interior selections. Price is subject to change once interior colorization is complete. Rendering is conceptional only and may not depict exact final product. Road Maintenance Agreement Pending