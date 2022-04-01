 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,379,710

  • Updated

Fairfield Homes New Construction. 4 bedroom en-suite with flex room/office, extra storage in garage with 2' extended garage on 2 bay. Dual walk in closets with a double vanity in primary bath. 12' ceilings in main living area. 8 ' interior doors and a 48'' linear fireplace. Enjoy the large open concept with 12 X 8 center meet sliders to let the outdoors in. Small gated community, 5 homesites in the foothills. Can be yours to colorize the interior selections. Price is subject to change once interior colorization is complete. Rendering is conceptional only and may not depict exact final product. Road Maintenance Agreement Pending

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tucson man arrested in killing of 2

Tucson man arrested in killing of 2

Zachary Joseph Thomas Naifeh, 24, was jailed on suspicion of two counts of first degree murder in connection to the killing of two people on March 23, police say.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News