4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,395,300

Fairfield Homes New Construction. Sycamore Plan in gated community w/ 4 bedroom en-suite, flex room/office, extra storage in garage with 2' extended garage on 2 bay. Dual walk in closets with a double vanity in primary bath. 12' ceilings in main living area. 8 ' interior doors and a 48'' linear fireplace. Enjoy the large open concept with 12 X 8 center meet sliders to let the outdoors in. Small gated community, 5 homesites in the foothills. Price is subject to change once interior colorization is complete. Buyer still has the opportunity to colorize no later than May 15th, 2022. Rendering is conceptional only and may not depict exact final product. Road Maintenance Agreement Pending