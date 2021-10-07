 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,400,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,400,000

Spectacular views from walls of glass from this custom home in the gorgeous gated community of Sabino Mountain. Enjoy the sparkling city lights and the mountains from almost anywhere in this home. Open kitchen design off of family room which is great for entertaining complete with eat-in nook, breakfast bar, wet bar, SS appliances, beverage refrigerator, granite tops and custom cherry cabinetry. Other features include split bedroom plan, 8' alder doors, cozy contemporary fireplace, stone and granite finishes, several custom built-ins, inviting negative edge pool and spa, expansive covered patio, fresh paint in and out, new carpet and new windows. Home feels like new. Enjoy the beauty of the Sonoran Desert and the wildlife from this private backyard or when relaxing in the pool or spa

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News