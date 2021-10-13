 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,400,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,400,000

Perfect balance of luxury & nature in this beautifully updated home nestled high in Tucson Mountains in the private Trails End Community. This elegant home features floor to ceiling windows to capture some of the most breathtaking city and mountain views around. Enjoy the Chef's kitchen with professional grade appliances, huge island and a large walk in pantry. The stunning great room with beautiful fireplace opens up to the amazing deck that runs the entire length of the home. The amazing views carry through the private master suite with elegantly appointed bath and all additional bedrooms which also have direct access to the outdoor deck so everyone can enjoy the majestic mountain views and dazzling city lights. On the lower level you will enjoy the large media room with fireplace, gym and rejuvenation space with sauna, this is a great retreat or potential guest quarters. The large oversized garage features an oversized RV door and enough space for a small RV and a couple vehicles. This home is being offered with the majority of the furnishings. To appreciate what this beautiful home has to offer schedule your private showing today. Furnished Range price $1,400,000 - $1,500,000

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Rise in rattler calls sends Tucson-area snake crews scrambling
Subscriber

Rise in rattler calls sends Tucson-area snake crews scrambling

  • Updated

For Star subscribers: The Golder Ranch Fire District has two dedicated crews to handle snake removal calls. They just had their busiest month maybe ever. Other local fire departments are seeking spikes, too. The cause of the recent jump is not entirely clear, though this year’s wetter-than-normal monsoon season is almost certainly a factor.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News