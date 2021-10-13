Perfect balance of luxury & nature in this beautifully updated home nestled high in Tucson Mountains in the private Trails End Community. This elegant home features floor to ceiling windows to capture some of the most breathtaking city and mountain views around. Enjoy the Chef's kitchen with professional grade appliances, huge island and a large walk in pantry. The stunning great room with beautiful fireplace opens up to the amazing deck that runs the entire length of the home. The amazing views carry through the private master suite with elegantly appointed bath and all additional bedrooms which also have direct access to the outdoor deck so everyone can enjoy the majestic mountain views and dazzling city lights. On the lower level you will enjoy the large media room with fireplace, gym and rejuvenation space with sauna, this is a great retreat or potential guest quarters. The large oversized garage features an oversized RV door and enough space for a small RV and a couple vehicles. This home is being offered with the majority of the furnishings. To appreciate what this beautiful home has to offer schedule your private showing today. Furnished Range price $1,400,000 - $1,500,000
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,400,000
