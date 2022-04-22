This 3494 sqft custom built home on 3.31 acres is the Oasis in the desert you've been looking for. Surrounded by natural Sonoran Desert landscape and nestled into the foothills of the Catalina mountains you will enjoy 360-degree views from this elevated lot. Enjoy cooking in this gourmet style kitchen with large island and Quartz countertops. The great room is perfect for entertaining and has three different patios connected to it. This home features a split bedroom plan with two Master Suites. The additional 2 rooms can be used as extra bedrooms or offices depending on your needs. The Master Suite has 2 patios, walk in shower, separate vanities, a soaking tub, and large walk-in closet. This property is only 2 years old and needs nothing. Come enjoy your move in ready Desert Oasis!
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,400,000
