4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,407,300

Fairfield Homes New Construction. Cut-de-Sac homesite with 4 bedroom w/ teen lounge home sits high above the road to capture some amazing Tucson sunsets. Open up the 16' x 10' multi-sliding glass door onto a huge patio and enjoy the main living areas, open floor plan with 8' interior doors. Warm up in front of the 48' linear gas fireplace or gather around the oversized kitchen island. Laundry room has extra cabinets and utility sink. Price is subject to change once interior color selections have been finalized. Buyer still has the opportunity to select interior colorization until April 2022. Renderings are conceptional and may not depict the exact final product