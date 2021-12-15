This captivating 6+ acre contemporary Cobo Catalina Mid-century designed by renowned architect Robert Swaim boast floor to ceiling windows complemented by its flowing open floorplan that allows 360 degree views of Pusch Ridge, Pima Canyon and the Tucson Mountains. A 2021 remodel that includes a complete luxury kitchen outfitted with professional grade appliances wrapped in beautiful high movement granite. Modern terrazzo ceramic tile and refinished hard wood floors throughout. Walk outside to a new landscaped terraced pool leading to a cantilevered deck with unobstructed vistas and spectacular city lights. Step into a separate 1,408 Sq. Ft. temperature controlled 4 bay/RV garage+workshop with lift height ceilings. Expansive bonus studio that holds a full gym. A complete Foothills Estate.
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,420,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A commercial truck crossed the median into oncoming traffic, slamming into a pickup truck and killing the two people in it.
- Updated
“Some of our departments are having trouble just blocking and tackling right now. Just getting the basics done,” says Councilman Steve Kozachik.
- Updated
Are you good at bargaining on the price of a new car? Under proposed legislation, if you pay less than the MSRP, you would get a permanent tax break from the state on the vehicle license tax.
Here's a daily map of coronavirus cases in Arizona, broken down by county.
- Updated
The 78-year-old victim was pulling out of a private driveway when a truck crashed into his vehicle, sending them both into the intersection.
- Updated
Check out all the holiday light opportunities around Tucson this December.
- Updated
Seen and heard from Champaign, Illinois, where the 11th-ranked Arizona Wildcats knocked off Illinois on Saturday afternoon.
- Updated
A state senator has proposed legislation that a pharmacist has no right to refuse to fill a prescription for ivermectin or any other drug, even if the manufacturer doesn't have federal approval for the drug to be used for that condition.
- Updated
The win moved Arizona to 9-0 and likely into the Top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25 poll Monday, while Illinois dropped to 7-3.
Under the updated rules, casitas can be as large as 10% of their lot’s total square footage. For example, an 8,000 square foot lot could contain a casita as large as 800 square feet.