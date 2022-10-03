 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,420,025

Fairfield Homes New Construction, Mesquite Plan. Open up the 16' x 10' multi-sliding glass door onto an oversized patio with mountain views. Cul-de-sac homesite, 3 car garage with extended length for ample space with an 18' wide garage door on the double bay. This home has 4 bedrooms, Teen lounge, 12' ceilings in main living areas, open floor plan with 8' interior doors. Owner's suite has his and hers walk in closets. Cozy up in front of the 48' linear gas fireplace or enjoy the ambiance from the oversized kitchen island. Price is subject to change once interior color selections have been finalized. Estimated completion summer 2023. Rendering is conceptional only and may not depict the exact final product

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News