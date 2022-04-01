 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,431,710

NEW Fairfield Homes plan with open concept, 4 bedroom on-suite, 12' high ceilings in main living area, 8' high interior doors, corner meet sliding glass doors at Great room and dining room. Rare new home in the Foothills. Personal interior color selections can be made by the buyer until April 1, 2022. Price is subject to change after interior color selections have been completed. Large kitchen pantry and oversized kitchen island, extra storage space in garage, and extended 2' on 2 bay garage. At your private front courtyard or rear patio enjoy Tucson's wonderful weather. Renderings are conceptional only and may not depict exact final product

