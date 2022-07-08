NEW Fairfield Homes Sycamore plan with open concept, 4 bedroom on-suite, 12' high ceilings in main living area, 8' high interior doors, corner meet sliding glass doors at Great room and dining room. Rare new home in the Foothills. Personal interior color selections can be made by the buyer until May 15th, 2022. Price is subject to change after interior color selections have been completed. Large kitchen pantry and oversized kitchen island, extra storage space in garage, and extended 2' on 2 bay garage. At your private front courtyard or rear patio enjoy Tucson's wonderful weather. Renderings are conceptional only and may not depict exact final product
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,437,630
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
For Star subscribers: An architect had proposed a $2 million renovation into a Swiss chalet. Tom Tompkins pitched a $125,000 Early Cowboy remodel - and came in under budget.
For Star subscribers: Southern New Hampshire University said its employees preferred to remain remote, rendering the office in downtown Tucson unnecessary.
For Star subscribers: Black Rock Coffee Bar opened its first Tucson location in October. Now work is underway on a fourth and fifth location.
Tamara Mulembo was the Pima County Attorney Office's first Black chief deputy. She resigned after 10 months, citing dozens of grievances, including some she claims were directly related to her race.
Fireworks will light up the skies this Fourth of July weekend.
For Star subscribers: Open since late-February, the city-owned Wildcat Inn has housed dozens of residents, some of whom have moved on to more permanent housing.
Redevelopment and push for upscale housing has put particular pressure on west Tucson and downtown neighborhoods.
What's happening in Tucson, Arizona this weekend? Check out movies in the park, 2nd Saturdays, a kitten monsoon, night experiences at museums, and more in the Tucson, Marana and Oro Valley areas. Some events are free!
Arizona voters will not get a chance to constitutionally protect abortion rights, at least not this year. An initiative drive fell short of needed signatures. That means, absent court intervention, Arizona will be able to start enforcing its territorial-era ban on abortion, which contains no exceptions for rape or incest.
For Star subscribers: Up to 11 proposals, including one that restores limits the Republican-controlled legislature has placed on registration and voting, could be decided in November.