4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,443,850

Fairfield Homes New Construction. 4 bedroom, teen lounge, office, large great room, walk in pantry and large rear patio to enjoy our Tucson weather. 48'' linear fireplace, 8' interior doors with 12' ceilings in main living space. 16' x 10' multi slide door to let the outdoors in. Gather around the oversized island with family and friends. Price is subject to change once the interior colorization is finalized. Buyer still has opportunity for colorizing. Rendering is conceptional and may not depict exact final product.Road Agreement Pending

