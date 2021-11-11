 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,450,000

Exquisite architecture can be found in this 4bd/4ba custom built Santa Fe style home in the exclusive Twin Hills gated community. Capture the appeal of Tucson's Westside with stunning 360 views! Private driveway w/4 car garage with a 252sqft air conditioned storage space that can be used as an office. Custom entrances invite you into the foyer and sitting area w/vaulted ceilings adorned with wood beams & ceiling fans throughout. Gourmet kitchen is gorgeous with plenty of room for gathering with friends & family, subzero refrigerator . There is a intercom & surround sound throughout the home. The basement has space for a separate living area and leads right out to the pool. The pool is a 52' x 22' free form lagoon style pool with custom rock water features & a commercial sized pump system.

