Fairfield Homes New Construction, Ocotillo Plan in the Foothills. The home is over 3200 sq ft with 4 bedrooms, 4 car garage, 12' ceilings in the main living area. Teen lounge with nook. Please contact listing agent for completed colorization selections. This homesite sits up high in the community for beautiful views of the city, to be enjoyed from the patio, or open the 16' x 10' multi sliding glass door and let the indoor/outdoor living come alive. The rendering is conceptual and may not be an exact depiction of the final product. Seller is owner/agent
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,451,876
Related to this story
Most Popular
Negotiations are underway for a new fast-food chain to grace the corner in midtown Tucson.
For Star subscribers: A company behind a planned hospital northwest of Tucson determined the medical facility was no longer needed and sold the site for $14.2 million.
The head of the Arizona Republican Party is asking a federal judge to reject a subpoena issued by the Jan. 6 Committee for access to her phone records.
For Star subscribers: The owners of a popular downtown spot are making their mark on the area, with a second bar planned and a new boutique bottle shop.
The 32-year-old country singer was found dead in midtown Tucson days after he was reported missing. The cause of death has not been determined.
Jayden de Laura throws four touchdown passes in his UA debut, and Arizona defeats SDSU 38-20.
Elijah Miranda, 25, sought relief from his swamp cooler at home when a gunman killed him and two others at the Tucson apartment complex he was visiting.
Wednesday’s interview offered a fascinating glimpse into Veesaar’s personality.
What's going on in Tucson this weekend and this month? Comic-Con, HOCO Fest, Tucson Pride parade, Autumn Moon celebrations, Oktoberfest, South Tucson Family Festival, bike rides, live music, and more in the Tucson, Marana and Oro Valley areas.
For Star subscribers: After being displaced by a fire, Gather A Vintage Market has taken up residence in Tucson's Lost Barrio.