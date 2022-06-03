Fairfield Homes New Construction, Ocotillo Plan in the Foothills. The home is over 3200 sq ft with 4 bedrooms, 4 car garage, 12' ceilings in the main living area. Teen lounge with nook. Please contact listing agent for completed colorization selections. This homesite sits up high in the community for beautiful views of the city, to be enjoyed from the patio, or open the 16' x 10' multi sliding glass door and let the indoor/outdoor living come alive. The rendering is conceptual and may not be an exact depiction of the final product. Seller is owner/agent
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,451,876
