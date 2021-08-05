 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,475,000

GATED LUXURY AND STUNNING CONTEMPORARY EASTSIDE ESTATE on over 3 acres. Conveniently located near Houghton and Broadway and very close to miles of hiking trails. The quality of the construction of this home will make you proud to be the owner, finest of materials and workmanship. Main home is 4302 sq. ft. and GUEST HOME is 1245 sq. ft. The elegantly covered patios are well designed to capture the best of the day and night with multi views and convenience to the inviting pool. The enchanting gardens and meandering walkways, bridges, and 2 outdoor fireplaces gives it the feel of a mansion. With built in BBQ, pebbletec Pool/Spa and Mountain views. Greatroom with Stone Fire Place, Flagstone floors and Gourmet Kitchen, open concept, Vega Beams and sauna in master bath. A true Diamond

