Private, and peaceful gated custom hilltop home in highly sought after Flecha Caida Estates. Thoughtfully designed with magnificent panoramic views of the mountains and city lights. Large windows allow for natural light to pour into every room. Hardwood flooring throughout, carpeted bedrooms, and tiled bathrooms.Gourmet kitchen boasts custom cabinets, granite countertops, walk-in pantry, and high end appliances.The spacious owner's suite features an exercise room, large walk in closet, sitting area, separate beautiful shower and jetted tub.Easy and flowing floor plan with two en-suite bedrooms and a powder room. The guest quarters is complete with a kitchenette, living room, fireplace, bedroom, bathroom and a large walk-in closet.Step outside to relax off of the kitchen to the
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,475,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Thank goodness for patio weather. Tucson is the best place during the fall and winter to eat outside, surrounded with striking green palo verdes and views of nearby mountain ranges.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Linda Mendibles was a stalwart survivor on the streets south of Tucson's downtown. That she was killed in the spot where she often slept shocks and puzzles the people who knew her.
- Updated
Three employees renovating a clubhouse at a Tucson golf course were taken to a hospital following an accident that left two with significant burns.
- Updated
When the Arizona Supreme Court slapped down how lawmakers approve "budget reconciliation'' bills, it quashed far more than the ban on schools requiring masks.
Here's a daily map of coronavirus cases in Arizona, broken down by county.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: When the University of Arizona acquired the troubled for-profit Ashford University last year and rebranded it as the non-profit UA Global Campus, the online school had been on accreditation notice since 2019.
- Updated
Federal attorney contends Arizona's attorney general can't sue over what is clearly within President Biden's power to deal with the pandemic: mandating vaccinations for federal employees and contractors.
- Updated
Police reports reveal the driver made an unsafe lane change causing another vehicle to hit the county administrator as he rode his bike downtown.
- Updated
Police believe the 23-year-old victim got into a verbal confrontation with the suspect before the shooting.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Tucson Water is now discharging treated groundwater into that river section, making Mayor Regina Romero "very excited about creating another riparian area on the south side." Some of the discharges may contain low levels of toxic PFAS compounds, but in much lower concentrations than already in groundwater under the river, officials say.