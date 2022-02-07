 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,500,000

This residence is designed with a desert lifestyle in mind. Perched on top of an elevated lot with magnificent panoramic mountain and city views that also overlooks the 14th fairway of the El Conquistador country club golf course. Located within the gated community of Canada hills in Oro Valley. This house will amaze with ICF Exterior wall construction, custom finishes like high ceilings with Beam detailing, stone and slate accents throughout the interior and exterior. High-end Kitchen appliances with 42'' refrigerator, 36'' gas range, we bar, heated pool and spa. This perfect location is close to shopping and an easy commute into the Tucson metro. Construction and permits will take approximately 14 months. Agent/Owner

