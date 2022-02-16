Amazing custom home in the Beautiful gated community of Saguaro Cliffs. Offering stunning panoramic views of Tucson Mountains, this home is an entertainer's dream! Nestled on over two acres of land, this home is sure to impress. Featuring a private driveway and large four car garage, plenty of room for all your cars/toys. Upon entering you are greeted with a striking foyer and sitting room. Designer touches and natural lighting throughout! The kitchen is a chef's dream. With new stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, gas range and oversized island, this kitchen was built for entertaining. For the wine connoisseur, this home offers a thousand bottle wine cellar, a must see. The state-of-the-art theater room is rare and exceptional. The master retreat offers a dual sided fireplace,
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,500,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Various donations are part of effort to clear out the $265 million in left-over wall parts from dormant construction sites along the U.S.-Mexico border. Many materials are going to Tucson's Davis-Monthan Air Force Base for processing.
- Updated
It's expected to create 137 new homes but residents opposed it for years, saying new homes would destroy the surrounding landscape and change the character of the neighborhood near South La Cholla Boulevard. and West 36th Street.
- Updated
The 41-year-old suspect was traveling northbound on Park Avenue well above the posted speed limit and failed to stop for a red light, striking a pickup truck.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Dan Marries, news anchor at KOLD, has reported on "mystery booms" in the Tucson area for years. Speculation ranges from sonic booms to secret government tunneling, but the mystery persists.
- Updated
A state Senate panel approved a measure Thursday that could result in the U.S. again suing Arizona over its laws dealing with illegal immigration.
- Updated
Three of the most important people in Barnes' life — her grandmother, Iona Barnes; and boosters/friends Alice Chang and Mark Berman — have all died within the past year.
- Updated
Protesters trying to bring attention to the high number of jail deaths last year blocked traffic and had a "skirmish" with deputies trying to make an arrest in the crowd, officials say.
- Updated
A 48-year-old from Oregon was shot to death by an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper when he presented a "lethal threat," police say.
- Updated
Martin Villalobos was found Sunday in a long, shallow hole in the ground, four days after crashing his new dirt bike and hurting himself to the point where he couldn’t get up.
- Updated
A 56-year-old motorcyclist died after crashing into a car that was making a left turn on Tucson's east side Tuesday.