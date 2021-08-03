OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 8/1/21 12-4PM MUST SEE! AMAZING VIEWS from this beautiful contemporary home located in east Tucson with tons of privacy on 3.6 acres. Amazing mountain/sunrise & sunset views and the surrounding desert from the numerous windows and inviting backyard. The home is bright and spacious with an open floor plan that is wonderful for entertaining or just relaxing and enjoying the tranquility of your surroundings. There are four bedrooms in a split floor plan. The master bedroom features two walk in closets, a very roomy master bathroom and a walkout to the deck patio. The guest quarters are tucked away on the opposite side of the home with a walkout to a private patio. And the kitchen...lots of storage, counter space and a subzero refrigerator, quartz countertops and
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,500,000
