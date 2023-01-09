Model lease back opportunity!! Or move in ready Sycamore plan, one of Fairfield Homes popular floor plans. This beautiful Model Home has stunning views of the Catalina Mountains, is in the gated community of Rancho Soldados. Designed w/ an open concept, 4 bedroom en-suites, cultured stone in selected areas w/ rustic garage doors, Long paved driveway, 8' interior doors,12' ceilings in main living area, walk-in pantry, corner meet sliding glass door at great room and dining room, large kitchen island to gather around and a 48'' linear fireplace. The image and rendering are conceptual, not an exact depiction of the final product.
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,542,202
Related to this story
Most Popular
For Star subscribers: The decisions and events of November and December at the polls and by former Gov. Doug Ducey will help set the tone as Gov. Katie Hobbs begins her term leading Arizona.
For Star subscribers: A Tucson man has been charged for killing a bobcat from an ongoing research study that has drawn some criticism from amateur wildlife watchers.
What's happening in Tucson, Arizona this weekend and this month: Zoppé Family Circus, vintage fairs, gem show, Dillinger Days, Jazz Festival, Lunar New Year and more in the Tucson, Marana, Oro Valley and Sahuarita areas.
For Star subscribers: The restaurant chain will open both midtown locations, featuring mobile order pickup lanes, in the summer.
Attorney Alan Dershowitz says in a new court filing that he should face no sanctions in failed Arizona ballot lawsuit because he had a limited role in the case.
The westbound lanes of I-10 are closed this morning at milepost 270, near Wilmot Road, due to the single vehicle crash.
On Wednesday, the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner informed detectives that the autopsy results ruled that the victim's death was a homicide.
The parents of former UA baseball player Blake Paugh were involved in a car accident Friday evening in Scottsdale, resulting in the death of Paugh’s mother and leaving his father seriously injured.
No. 5 Arizona struggles against Washington's zone defense but survives, 70-67; Azuolas Tubelis finishes with a double-double and a career-high four blocked shots.
Looking for something free to do in Tucson, Arizona this January 2023? Check out FREE museum days, movie screenings, live music, Dillinger Days and more in the Tucson, Marana and Oro Valley areas.