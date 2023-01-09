 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,542,202

Model lease back opportunity!! Or move in ready Sycamore plan, one of Fairfield Homes popular floor plans. This beautiful Model Home has stunning views of the Catalina Mountains, is in the gated community of Rancho Soldados. Designed w/ an open concept, 4 bedroom en-suites, cultured stone in selected areas w/ rustic garage doors, Long paved driveway, 8' interior doors,12' ceilings in main living area, walk-in pantry, corner meet sliding glass door at great room and dining room, large kitchen island to gather around and a 48'' linear fireplace. The image and rendering are conceptual, not an exact depiction of the final product.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News