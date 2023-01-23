Model lease back opportunity!! Or move in ready Sycamore plan, one of Fairfield Homes popular floor plans. This beautiful Model Home has stunning views of the Catalina Mountains, is in the gated community of Rancho Soldados. Designed w/ an open concept, 4 bedroom en-suites, cultured stone in selected areas w/ rustic garage doors, Long paved driveway, 8' interior doors,12' ceilings in main living area, walk-in pantry, corner meet sliding glass door at great room and dining room, large kitchen island to gather around and a 48'' linear fireplace. The image and rendering are conceptual, not an exact depiction of the final product.
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,546,722
Related to this story
Most Popular
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have been diagnosed with vitamin D toxicity, according to the blood work from a month ago — my result was 122 ng/mL. I was t…
What's happening in Tucson, Arizona this weekend: Tucson Jazz Festival, Zoppé Family Circus, K-pop, knitting workshops, art hike, bike rides, and more in the Tucson, Marana and Oro Valley areas.
Cafes, tapas and a food truck park: Here are 13 new restaurants and eateries expected to open in Tucson, Arizona, in 2023.
But the Tucson legislator making the proposal acknowledges there are a lot of practical questions about how it would work.
Mini jellyfish-like creatures, smaller than an inch across, have been spotted at least three times in Sabino Canyon since the 1980s.
The Star's longtime columnist on longtime Arizona's huge win over UCLA, volleyball coach Dave Rubio's departure, Tedy Bruschi's telegenic "it"…
News and notes from No. 11 Arizona's 81-66 win over the USC Trojans at McKale Center on Thursday.
Cruz Rushing, a former Salpointe Catholic Lancer and walk-on at Florida, is transferring to the Arizona Wildcats.
For Star subscribers: Regulars at Sweetwater Wetlands are mourning the death of Mama, maybe Tucson's most photographed bobcat.
The powdered chemical was being transported Thursday morning from a residence and warehouse in Tucson, where it had been sent in recent months in a series of suspicious packages from China, officials say.