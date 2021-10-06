 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,575,000

Private, and peaceful gated custom hilltop home in highly sought after Flecha Caida Estates. Thoughtfully designed with magnificent panoramic views of the mountains and city lights. Large windows allow for natural light to pour into every room. Hardwood flooring throughout, carpeted bedrooms, and tiled bathrooms.Gourmet kitchen boasts custom cabinets, granite countertops, walk-in pantry, and high end appliances.The spacious owner's suite features an exercise room, large walk in closet, sitting area, separate beautiful shower and jetted tub.Easy and flowing floor plan with two en-suite bedrooms and a powder room. The guest quarters is complete with a kitchenette, living room, fireplace, bedroom, bathroom and a large walk-in closet.Step outside to relax off of the kitchen to the

