This captivating 6+ acre contemporary Cobo Catalina compound designed by renowned architect Robert Swaim boast floor to ceiling windows complemented by it's flowing open floorplan that allows 360 degree views of Pusch Ridge, Pima Canyon and the Tucson Mountains. A 2021 remodel that includes a complete luxury kitchen outfitted with professional grade appliances wrapped in beautiful high movement granite. Modern terrazzo ceramic tile and refinished hard wood floors throughout. Walk outside to a new landscaped terraced pool leading to a cantilevered deck with unobstructed vistas and spectacular city lights. Step into a separate 1,408 Sq. Ft. temperature controlled 4 bay/RV garage+workshop with lift height ceilings. Expansive bonus studio that holds a full gym. A complete Foothills Estate.
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,595,000
