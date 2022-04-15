 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,595,000

Welcome to your dream home Are you ready for unobstructed 360 degrees views. Talavera Engineering has collaborated to deliver this contemporary desert custom home, with countless thoughtful luxury upgrades with soaring 12ft celling's. sitting on a 3.3 hillside acre lot, catching cultivating sunrises, sunsets, mountains, and city lights. Leading to the home you have a 400ft stamped concrete driveway. Walking into the kitchen you are greeted with a massive 10ft center island, you will find custom made alder wood cabinetry with a 48inch gas rage, built in fridge, plus a wet bar. Quartz countertops completes the look of this modern kitchen. You get an indoor-outdoor feel with an 8x12 sliding door, once outside you have a heated pool to be enjoyed year-round. You will not want to miss this one!

