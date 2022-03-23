 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,595

If you are looking for some elbow room this is a must see. This 4 bedroom. 2 bath home includes a fireplace, carport, fenced yard, and it is set-back from the street which maximizes the quietness from any street noise. You will love the all tile flooring in the main living areas for easy clean up. The burnt adobe brick adds character to the home and helps keep your utility bills low, don't miss out on this home. Washer/dryer hook-ups. Refrigerator not included. Don't miss out!*Steve Schultz, a licensed real estate broker in the state of Arizona, is a trustee for the property.

