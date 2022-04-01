4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,605,400

One of Tucson's sought after communities can be yours! Fairfield Homes new construction overlooks the Sonoran Golf Course at Omni Tucson National. This 4 bedroom on-suite plan with Teen Lounge, Den, oversized kitchen and great room includes 12 ft ceilings in the main living area, a 16' x 10' high sliding glass door to enjoy the outdoors on the large wrap around patio. This plan has a spacious 4 car garage. This featured spec/inventory home can still be colorized by you at Interior Logic Design Center until May 1st, 2022. Price is subject to change once colorization is complete. Renderings are conceptional and may not depict exact final product. INTERIOR SHOTS ARE FROM OUR OUR MODEL HOME IN DOVE MOUNTAIN