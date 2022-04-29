One of Tucson's sought after communities can be yours! Fairfield Homes new construction, Manzanita Plan overlooks the Sonoran Golf Course at Omni Tucson National. This 4 bedroom on-suite plan with Teen Lounge, Den, oversized kitchen and great room includes 12 ft ceilings in the main living area, a 16' x 10' high sliding glass door to enjoy the outdoors on the large wrap around patio. This plan has a spacious 4 car garage. This featured spec/inventory home can still be colorized by you at Interior Logic Design Center until May 15th, 2022. Price is subject to change once colorization is complete. Renderings are conceptional and may not depict exact final product. INTERIOR SHOTS ARE FROM OUR OUR MODEL HOME IN DOVE MOUNTAIN
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,625,280
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
For Star subscribers: The Corbett building in downtown Tucson is being renovated, with a hotel and apartments planned for the future.
With new home prices soaring, development of new housing communities for renters only is growing across the Tucson market.
Tucson is ahead of the curve this year as 100-degree weather is typically seen for the first time around May 25.
The shooting happened early Friday morning during a confrontation between two groups, police say.
A bobcat kitten found a snake in the backyard of a Tucson home and couldn't resist a tussle. The bobcat was born several months prior near the…
Three men were arrested in connection with an armed robbery that left one man dead and the intended robbery victim injured on Tucson's north side.
The nation's second-ranked player in 2023 already posted a list of finalists.
The motorcyclist was struck by the driver of a vehicle who failed to yield while making a left turn, Tucson police said.
A 51-year-old woman was killed by an impaired driver Sunday night while attempting to cross mid-block on Tucson's east side.
Richard Jefferson's longtime assistant sentenced to prison, ordered to pay nearly $5M after defrauding ex-Cat
Theodore Itsvan Joseph Kritza, 46 and a former Chandler resident, was sentenced Tuesday by a U.S. District Court Judge.