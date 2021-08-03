 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,650,000

Stunning Hilltop 4 Bdrm, 4 Ba, Hacienda Del Sol Est. Gem & Gardener's Delight! Walls of Windows, Panoramic Mt & City Views, 10' Ceilings, Travertine & Hardwood Floors, Flexible Floor-plan, Picturesque Balcony, Lovely Patios for Entertaining, Sound System, Serene Salt-Water Pool & Beautifully Designed Landscaping w/30 Fruit Trees. Ground Level boasts Grand Living Rm w/Hardwood Floor, & Trav. FP. Gourmet Eat-In Kitchen w/Sub-Zero Frig, Gas Cooktop Island, Dbl. Oven, Marvel Bev. Cen., & Lg. Pantry. Primary Suite incls. FP, Walk-in Closet, Garden Jetted Tub, Trav. Shower & Separate Vanities. Lower Level incls. 3 Guest Bdrms encircling Family/Game/Exercise Rm, 2 Baths, Private Walk-out Patios & Courtyard, Lg. Laundry Rm w/ LG Washer & Dryer plus 3 Car Garage w/Storage. Guard/Gated Community.

