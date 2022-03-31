4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,650,000

Unique Beautifully Appointed Spanish Colonial Home with Architectural Character that reflects the Class and Charm of the Old Foothills. This exclusive property is rich in historic elements and artifacts from Guanajuato, Mexico and Tucson's old El Conquistador Hotel. The house sits on a Hilltop lot, offering privacy and dazzling Mountain, Sunset and City views. The entry level includes the Master suite with reading nook & private courtyard, Junior Suite, Formal Living & Dining Room, Library/Den, 2 1/2 Baths, Kitchen & Laundry. From this level you have access to the garage and expansive back Patio. The lower level has its own private entry and features 2 BR/1 Bath plus a unique Lounge/recreation room with a shooting range and wine cellar. See full history in attached documents.