 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,650,000

Unique Beautifully Appointed Spanish Colonial Home with Architectural Character that reflects the Class and Charm of the Old Foothills. This exclusive property is rich in historic elements and artifacts from Guanajuato, Mexico and Tucson's old El Conquistador Hotel. The house sits on a Hilltop lot, offering privacy and dazzling Mountain, Sunset and City views. The entry level includes the Master suite with reading nook & private courtyard, Junior Suite, Formal Living & Dining Room, Library/Den, 2 1/2 Baths, Kitchen & Laundry. From this level you have access to the garage and expansive back Patio. The lower level has its own private entry and features 2 BR/1 Bath plus a unique Lounge/recreation room with a shooting range and wine cellar. See full history in attached documents.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tucson man arrested in killing of 2

Tucson man arrested in killing of 2

Zachary Joseph Thomas Naifeh, 24, was jailed on suspicion of two counts of first degree murder in connection to the killing of two people on March 23, police say.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News