Move in by December 2022 or Model lease back opportunity. Sycamore Plan. Stunning views of the Catalina Mountains. One of Fairfield Homes newest floor plans in a gated community. Designed w/ an open concept, 4 bedroom en-suites, cultured stone in selected areas w/ rustic garage doors, Long paved driveway, 8' interior doors,12' ceilings in main living area, walk-in pantry, corner meet sliding glass door at great room and dining room, large kitchen island to gather around and a 48'' linear fireplace. The image and rendering is conceptual, not an exact depiction of the final product.
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,708,922
Related to this story
Most Popular
For Star subscribers: The two Donut Wheel locations are owned and operated separately. One will close at the end of the month and the other has already shut its doors.
For Star subscribers: The 88-year-old hotel with 102 rooms in midtown Tucson has been sold to Chicago investors.
For Star subscribers: Restaurants, shops and live music are planned on newly widened section of East Broadway.
For Star subscribers: The online retailer closed or canceled plans for more than 25 warehouses around the country last month.
A data breach in May could have leaked individuals' names, Social Security numbers, driver’s license or state identification numbers and passport numbers.
For the first time ever, five Ronstadt family ensembles will share the stage in a benefit concert for Jewish Family & Children's Services of Southern Arizona.
What's happening in Tucson, Arizona this weekend? Film festivals, reading to shelter pets, fiesta with drinks, music and tacos, a plant fair, an aqua pumpkin patch, UA Band Day, and lots more in the Tucson, Marana and Oro Valley areas.
The lawsuit, the second filed by Mexico, targets gun shops or dealers in U.S. border states who sell guns to “straw” purchasers who pass them on to smugglers, who then take the weapons across the border.
For Star subscribers: The folks behind Borderlands Brewing are teaming with Tucson Chef Maria Mazon on another restaurant concept that will feature a speakeasy.
Two Hands Corn Dogs, a national chain operated by a Tucsonan, is opening its first Tucson, Arizona location this Wednesday. The Korean corn dogs are coated in toppings like potatoes, Hot Cheetos and rice puffs.