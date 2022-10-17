4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,708,922

Move in by December 2022 or Model lease back opportunity. Sycamore Plan. Stunning views of the Catalina Mountains. One of Fairfield Homes newest floor plans in a gated community. Designed w/ an open concept, 4 bedroom en-suites, cultured stone in selected areas w/ rustic garage doors, Long paved driveway, 8' interior doors,12' ceilings in main living area, walk-in pantry, corner meet sliding glass door at great room and dining room, large kitchen island to gather around and a 48'' linear fireplace. The image and rendering is conceptual, not an exact depiction of the final product.