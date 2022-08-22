 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,711,837

Model lease back opportunity. Sycamore Plan. Stunning views of the Catalina Mountains. One of Fairfield Homes newest floor plans in a gated community. Designed w/ an open concept, 4 bedroom en-suites, cultured stone in selected areas w/ rustic garage doors, Long paved driveway, 8' interior doors,12' ceilings in main living area, walk-in pantry, corner meet sliding glass door at great room and dining room, large kitchen island to gather around and a 48'' linear fireplace. The image and rendering is conceptual, not an exact depiction of the final product.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tucson monsoon trackers should get charge out of new data set

Tucson monsoon trackers should get charge out of new data set

For Star subscribers: The National Weather Service in Tucson has added lightning to its monsoon tracker, including a running total of strikes recorded so far this season. But how do you detect something that, on average, only lasts for a fraction of a second?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News