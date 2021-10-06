 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,750,000

4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,750,000

Awarded Home Of the Year by Metropolitan Home Magazine, January 2000, the sanctuary at the end of Chaos brings privacy and seclusion to a lush green box canyon 15 minutes from downtown Tucson and the U of A. This uniquely designed home by award-winning architect Rob Paulus built with a sophisticated palate of organic materials provides a calming, centering experience at the edge of the wilderness of Saguaro Monument West and Tucson Mountain Park. Equal attention has been given to the indoor/outdoor living experience including 36 clerestory windows spanning the length of the house from east to west delivering passive solar heat in colder months and extraordinary light to the middle of the home year round. 40 mature trees provide shade, dappled light and lush privacy.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Missing Tucson attorney found dead
Local news

Missing Tucson attorney found dead

  • Updated

Chris Straub, 64, of the Pima County Attorney’s Office, was with his wife at a resort near Sedona when he failed to return from an afternoon of fishing Tuesday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News