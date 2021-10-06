Awarded Home Of the Year by Metropolitan Home Magazine, January 2000, the sanctuary at the end of Chaos brings privacy and seclusion to a lush green box canyon 15 minutes from downtown Tucson and the U of A. This uniquely designed home by award-winning architect Rob Paulus built with a sophisticated palate of organic materials provides a calming, centering experience at the edge of the wilderness of Saguaro Monument West and Tucson Mountain Park. Equal attention has been given to the indoor/outdoor living experience including 36 clerestory windows spanning the length of the house from east to west delivering passive solar heat in colder months and extraordinary light to the middle of the home year round. 40 mature trees provide shade, dappled light and lush privacy.
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,750,000
