4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,795,000

COMING SOON luxury living in Mira Vista Estates! This stunning mountain-side home welcomes you with a cascading waterfall at the entrance, gorgeous metal doors and sitting area with firepit. Indoors has many upgrades...incredible sound system, custom lighting, rolling shades and shutters. Outdoor features include an extended covered back patio, sitting area with fireplace, spa and putting green. Views? You can't miss them. They can be seen inside the home and out... Gorgeous sunsets and city twinkling lights. You feel like you're on top of the world!

