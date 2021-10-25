Gorgeous soft contemporary home (4 bd, 4 full ba) offering City & Mountain Views in the highly desired Pima Canyon Estates with direct access to the Pima Canyon Trail. Spacious living room & family room for entertainment equipped w/ built-in wet bar and wine fridge, built-in sound system (inside and backyard), high ceilings up to 14 feet, large Anderson windows and entrance door capturing spectacular mountain views, oversized superb Master suite w/ walk-in extra large shower & a jetted tub & dressing room & mountain view, two bedroom suites w/ walk-in closets and direct access to backyard/pool, an additional bedroom /home office + gym w/ great mountain view, chef kitchen w/ SS Viking appliances, island & granite countertops & walk-in pantry & built-in desk. 5 zoned HVAC areas, 3 car high garage w/ built-in custom cabinetry & additional workshop, 3 stone gas fireplaces (living room, family room, master bedroom), central vacuum cleaner, other features including front fountain, security alarms/cameras installation (inside & outside), ceiling fans, gallery walls & lights, remote controlled blinds (white, transparency adjustable) & thermo & lights, resort style backyard w/ covered patio, large built-in BBQ, fireplace, pool & Spa & waterfall & mountain & city views, automated irrigation & landscaping light system. Recent improvements in 2020 include roof coating, NEW dishwasher & 1 HVAC unit & water softener & filtration system & garage opener. From the map there are two streets along the house, one public and another private In community. In fact it's a very quiet neighborhood. There is almost no traffic in the public street, and the private one is only an exit not an entry, used also mainly by service cars. The majority of residents in Pima Canyon estate community and service cars use the street of North Pima canyon drive through main gate as both entry & exit.
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,799,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A golf course on Tucson's northeast side that serves as the centerpiece of a 516-home community was purchased for $1.5 million.
- Updated
Huckelberry was in stable but critical condition at a hospital after being struck by a motorist while riding his bicycle downtown Saturday morning.
- Updated
Police are investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman who was shot in a road rage incident in midtown Tucson.
- Updated
Over 40 large-scale sculptures created by local, national and international artists make up the Tucson Jewish Community Center's sculpture garden.
- Updated
A 19-year-old man has been jailed in suspicion of first-degree murder and drive-by shooting.
- Updated
Construction on a marketplace north of Tucson in SaddleBrooke will begin next year.
- Updated
Patrick Martinez is the the second person arrested in the drive-by killing of Ocean Frederick Washington.
- Updated
In a game of 121 total plays, it took just three for the Wildcats to continue to tear a hole in the Pac-12 and Arizona record books for consecutive losses.
- Updated
Sophie and Tim Mason got so sick they nearly orphaned their four children.
- Updated
A man was arrested in the death of a 69-year-old who lived with him after a fight at their home.