4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,799,000

Gorgeous soft contemporary home (4 bd, 4 full ba) offering City & Mountain Views in the highly desired Pima Canyon Estates with direct access to the Pima Canyon Trail. Spacious living room & family room for entertainment equipped w/ built-in wet bar and wine fridge, built-in sound system (inside and backyard), high ceilings up to 14 feet, large Anderson windows and entrance door capturing spectacular mountain views, oversized superb Master suite w/ walk-in extra large shower & a jetted tub & dressing room & mountain view, two bedroom suites w/ walk-in closets and direct access to backyard/pool, an additional bedroom /home office + gym w/ great mountain view, chef kitchen w/ SS Viking appliances, island & granite countertops & walk-in pantry & built-in desk. 5 zoned HVAC areas, 3 car high garage w/ built-in custom cabinetry & additional workshop, 3 stone gas fireplaces (living room, family room, master bedroom), central vacuum cleaner, other features including front fountain, security alarms/cameras installation (inside & outside), ceiling fans, gallery walls & lights, remote controlled blinds (white, transparency adjustable) & thermo & lights, resort style backyard w/ covered patio, large built-in BBQ, fireplace, pool & Spa & waterfall & mountain & city views, automated irrigation & landscaping light system. Recent improvements in 2020 include roof coating, NEW dishwasher & 1 HVAC unit & water softener & filtration system & garage opener. From the map there are two streets along the house, one public and another private In community. In fact it's a very quiet neighborhood. There is almost no traffic in the public street, and the private one is only an exit not an entry, used also mainly by service cars. The majority of residents in Pima Canyon estate community and service cars use the street of North Pima canyon drive through main gate as both entry & exit.

