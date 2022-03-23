 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,850

WELCOME HOME TO THIS BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM/2.5 BATH IN NORTH RANCH! THIS HOME IS ON SOLAR SO YOU WILL HAVE A MINIMAL ELECTRIC BILL! KITCHEN HAS SS APPLIANCES, CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT, WOOD AND TILE FLOORING DOWNSTAIRS, CARPET IN BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS. HAS COZY WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM, WATER SOFTENER, LARGE BACKYARD PATIO AND HOME IS LOCATED CLOSE TO COMMUNITY POOL!

