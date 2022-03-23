 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,900

AVAIL AUG 1st - 5 Blocks to UofA! 2 Story 4 BD, 3 BA House - Just $475 per room (Speedway/Park)2-story 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath house available for rent. Close to the U of A and Banner!Large living/dining area on the first floor. All bedrooms large enough for a full bed, dresser and desk. Huge closets with mirrored doors. Kitchen includes stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and counter-top microwave. A/C cooling. Washer & dryer included. Plenty of off street parking.$1,900 per month ($475 per room)$1,900 Security Deposit$400 non-refundable cleaning fee ($100 per tenant)Tenants pay gas & electric. Water included.No pets allowed.Note: Application not needed for college students with co-signer. Call for details.

