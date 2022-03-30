 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,900

Energy-efficient 4 Bedroom Home in La Estancia. One-Story Open split floor plan with 9 ft Ceilings, Upgrade Tile floors throughout with Carpet in the Bedrooms, Gorgeous Contemporary Kitchen with large Island Bar, Lots of Cabinets, Granite, Gas Range, and Pantry. Large Great Room off kitchen and Dining Area. Spacious Master suite with Large Walk-in Shower, Dual Sink Vanity and Oversized Walk-in closet. Easy Care Landscaped Backyard with Faux Grass, Community Clubhouse, Park, Playground, Pool and Splash Pad. Award Winning Vail School District. All Pets Must be Preapproved with Extra Security Deposit. Good Credit, Background and Income Required. Contact Rebecca 520-444-5334 for appointment.

