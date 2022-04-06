4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,950

Great Location! Well-maintained four bedroom two bath. HUGE living area. Newer black appliances including gas range. Pretty 18'' tile throughout, carpet in bedrooms. Some Wood shutter window coverings. Upgraded fixtures, lots of storage, spacious two car garage. Note: NO PET propertyCoveted schools and 1 minute from the Foothills Mall! This home won't last!Listed and Managed by Northpoint Asset ManagementProperty Manager: Deborah Davis (520)975-8213Please call for more information or to schedule a showing. **Equal Housing Opportunity**