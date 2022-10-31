Model Home Lease back opportunity. One of Tucson's sought after communities can be yours! Fairfield Homes new construction, Manzanita Plan overlooks the Sonoran Golf Course at Omni Tucson National. This 4 bedroom en-suite plan with amazing pool and spa area, Teen Lounge, Den, oversized kitchen and great room includes 12 ft ceilings in the main living area, a 16' x 10' high sliding glass door to enjoy the outdoors on the large wrap around patio and a 4 car garage. Price is subject to change once colorization and design is complete. Renderings are conceptional and may not depict exact final product. INTERIOR SHOTS ARE FROM OUR OUR MODEL HOME IN DOVE MOUNTAIN
4 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $1,955,447
